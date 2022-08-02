Value-Investing EU und USA
+2.6%
since 07/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.9%
Max loss
0.68
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Gehandelt werden Aktien aus dem europäischen und amerikanischen Raum mit Value-Ansatz. Der Fokus liegt dabei auf Unternehmen aus den Sektoren Handel, Medien, Automobilindustrie sowie Konsumgüterindustrie.
Master data
Symbol
WF0VALEUUS
Date created
07/20/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
103.1