Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Allwetter Amifolio

CerberusCapital

Last Login: 09/28/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+26.9%
since 07/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-18.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
84 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Allwetter Portfolio, leicht gehebelt, Fokus auf USA und den MSCI USA im speziellen. Schrittweise Investition, Auswahl an (L)ETF und Aktien. Angelehnt as das Rey Dalio All Weather Portfolio. Es wird versucht eine gesunde Mischung aus Rendite und Risikoabsicherung zu erreichen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF0VIXERON

Date created

07/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

126.1

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+73.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+31.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.5%
Ø-Perf. per year