Allwetter Amifolio
+26.9%
since 07/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-18.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Allwetter Portfolio, leicht gehebelt, Fokus auf USA und den MSCI USA im speziellen. Schrittweise Investition, Auswahl an (L)ETF und Aktien. Angelehnt as das Rey Dalio All Weather Portfolio. Es wird versucht eine gesunde Mischung aus Rendite und Risikoabsicherung zu erreichen.
Master data
Symbol
WF0VIXERON
Date created
07/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
126.1