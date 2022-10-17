Wissen ist Macht
+12.9%
since 09/21/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
26 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 5,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich kaufe Aktien von denen ich denke, dass di3steigen und ich verkaufe Aktien von denen ich denke, dass sie fallen. Der Anlagehorizont kann variieren. Die Anlagestrategie ist flexibel und auf die jeweilige Marktsituation und Aktie angepasst.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0WIMPAWN
Date created
09/21/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
114.1