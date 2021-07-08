See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

XKOMMULTI

mamaxkonradshou

Performance

  • -1.7 %
    since 2021-07-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.52×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Anlageuniversum - Mainstream Titel, Large Cap, Nestle, Roche, Novartis, Google, Apple, Microsoft, ...
Anlagehorizont - langfristig 20 Jahre abwarten
Anlagestrategie - Buy and Hold
Diversifikation - 20 Titel und mehr
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF0XKOMMLT
Date created
2021-07-07
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

mamaxkonradshou
Registered since 2019-11-20
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios