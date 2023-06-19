Dauerlaeufer 2023
-0.2%
since 06/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Das Ziel ist es stetig steigende Aktien zu finden und die Benchmark S&P 500 zu schlagen. Investiert wird in US-Werte und die Anlagedauer ist von Mittel- bis langfristig geplant. Bei Größeren Kursrücksetzern wird die Aktie gecheckt und notfalls getauscht.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF11010101
Date created
06/14/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0