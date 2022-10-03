Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BHB Rebalanced

bhfan

Last Login: 10/03/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.9%
since 10/02/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.33
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Buy Berkshire Hathaway B stocks in Euro as part of the portfolio and holding relevant cash as second part of portfolio. And then regularly rebalancing after price change of BH B stocks in order to get bigger amount of shares instead of holding same amout from beginning forever.

Master data

Symbol

WF2022BHBR

Date created

10/02/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+27.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+21.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend ohne Grenzen.

Jörg Twele

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year