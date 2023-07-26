Skip to content
Swing Trade Spektaross

SpektaRoss

Last Login: 07/26/2023

+0.2%
since 7/26/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

11%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Swing Trading Depot, welches nach und nach Aufwärtsbewegungen von Aktien mitnehmen möchte, sich aber auch rausnimmt in unruhigen Zeiten auch an der Seitenlinie zu bleiben, um auf ein stabiles Marktumfeld zu warten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF25092011

Date created

07/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

