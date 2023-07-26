Swing Trade Spektaross
+0.2%
since 7/26/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
11%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Swing Trading Depot, welches nach und nach Aufwärtsbewegungen von Aktien mitnehmen möchte, sich aber auch rausnimmt in unruhigen Zeiten auch an der Seitenlinie zu bleiben, um auf ein stabiles Marktumfeld zu warten.
Master data
Symbol
WF25092011
Date created
07/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0