4D-Asset-Oszillator
+0.8%
since 04/06/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
14 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Der 4D-Asset-Oszillator investiert saisonal in zyklische grüne Aktien von November bis Mai/Juli und sichert zwischen Mai/Juli und November das systematische Risiko der crashgefährdeten Monate ab. Die Idee ist die Saisonalität am Aktienmarkt zur Risikominimierung zu nutzen.
Master data
Symbol
WF4DASSETO
Date created
04/06/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.6