HohesRad
+0.7%
since 01/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Value mit Fokus auf Small und Mid Caps, welche Hidden Champions sind. Zur Absicherung Edelmetalle und Anleihen. BlueChips untergeordnet. ETFs global ca 30-60%, abhängig von der Weltkonjunktur und Notenbanken Verhalten.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF65786578
Date created
01/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.4