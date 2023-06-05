Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BAYFinanz - OS u. Zertifikate

Detlev Seubold

 | DetlevSeubold

Last Login: 06/05/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 06/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Optionsschein- und Zerktifikate-Handel nach festgelegten Strategien. Es wird in beide Richtungen gehandelt, also long und short. Gehandelt wird auf Indices (weltweit), Währungs-Paaren, sowie Edelmetallen (Gold etc.). Die Haltedauer geht vom Intraday-Handel bis zu einer Haltedauer von ca. 10-12 Börsentagen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFAGFA0003

Date created

06/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+25.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG