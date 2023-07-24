Stock China

The trading idea is based on investing in capitalized Chinese securities using quantitative analysis and data science methodologies to try to obtain an increase in value, while maintaining a reduction in volatility. We use machine learning and data science techniques to build predictive models based on historical stock data. These models identify trends and patterns that could affect stock prices in the future. The holding time of the securities in the portfolio varies from one month to four months and beyond. The first phase is to use quantitative analysis techniques to identify Italian stocks with growth potential. This may involve analyzing financial data, identifying price patterns, using technical indicators and other analytical techniques. The second phase use data science tecnique find hidden correlations and patterns in financial data, supporting investment decisions and use machine learning techniques to build predictive models based on historical stock data.