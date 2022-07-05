HS KL Krypto-Tech UCITS ETF
-0.4%
since 07/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Ein Studienprojekt zweier Studenten der HS KL, hier wird ein UCITS konformer Krypto und Krypto Technologie ETF erstellt. Die Ziele sind es in Kryptowährungen und Unternehmen die Mining betreiben oder Hardware für das Mining produzieren abzubilden.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCRYPT000
Date created
07/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis