Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Crypto Rebalanced

cryptofan

Last Login: 10/13/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.0%
since 10/12/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
0.82
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

My idea is to split portfolio into 2 parts, one related to crypto world and especially bitcoin world like Microstrategy stock and second part holding cash, all investing in euros. And the to gain more equity than just holding passively bought stocks, I prefer regularly rebalancing the portfolio according to price movements in the market, and so to gain more pieces of stocks than being passive investor.

Master data

Symbol

WFCRYPT22R

Date created

10/12/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+63.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge Long/Short Smallcap

Stephan Beier

+7.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+51.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year