Dividendennebenwerte aus Europa
+1.2%
since 10/17/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
7%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Dieses Wikifolio enthält europäische Nebenwerte, die eine hohe Dividende bezahlen UND Aussicht auf eine gute Geschäftsentwicklung haben. Es enthält maximal 25 Werte, der Schwerpunkt ist Deutschland, die Haltedauer der Aktien ist mittel- bis langfristig.
Master data
Symbol
WFDVDE2022
Date created
10/17/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.2