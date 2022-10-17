Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Dividendennebenwerte aus Europa

Profillos

Last Login: 10/17/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.2%
since 10/17/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

7%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio enthält europäische Nebenwerte, die eine hohe Dividende bezahlen UND Aussicht auf eine gute Geschäftsentwicklung haben. Es enthält maximal 25 Werte, der Schwerpunkt ist Deutschland, die Haltedauer der Aktien ist mittel- bis langfristig.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFDVDE2022

Date created

10/17/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.2

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research spekulativ

Maik Geschke

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tenbagger - Strategie

Jens Jatho

+5.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year