Boltze Investment Global Crypto

BoltzeInvest

Last Login: 07/10/2023

-0.1%
since 07/07/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
1.07
Risk factor

Trading Idea

Speculative Investment in global Cryptocurrencies. High risk, but also high profit expectations! Here you can find a solution to escape inflation and bad enemies in the financial business. It's our passion to stand at your side. Thanks for buying.

Master data

Symbol

WFELKON000

Date created

07/07/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

