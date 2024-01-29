Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Superior World Gems

EmilLazzaroni

Last Login: 01/29/2024

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 1/27/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

My financial model is based on finding and holding Outstanding Companies which present 7 key factors: - Wonderful Management - High Profitability - Great Capital Allocation - Bright future ahead - Historical Outperformance - Wide Moat - Presence in different continents I allocate to each factor a score, and I invest only in companies that have the highest possible score. The model runs 23 key indicators including ROIC, ROCE, Quality of work environment, techical analysis, PEG ratio, WACC/ROIC ratio, ROE, PEG ratio, Net Margins, Buybacks, historical performance vs the benchmark, world diversification, currency risk/reward ratio, and others. The benchmark of my model is the MSCI World. The goal is to outperform it in the long term.

Master data

Symbol

WFEMILGEMS

Date created

01/27/2024

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Momentumstrategie Deutschland

Doris Beer

+18.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kunterbunter Mix

Stefan Schmidmayr

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+7.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG