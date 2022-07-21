FUX Favorites

LoginRegister
+0.6%
since 07/20/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio investiere ich in meine aktuellen Anlagefavoriten. Der Anlagehorizont soll überwiegend langfristig sein. Das Wikifolio soll in nicht mehr als fünf Titel investiert sein. Hebelprodukte sind ausgeschlossen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFFAVORITS

Date created

07/20/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

