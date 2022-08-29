FRANAM
-1.0%
since 08/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.22
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
This portfolio focuses mostly on the US companies that has potential growth as well as if it has reached a new high. Only companies with average trading volume higher than 1M USD will be included in the portfolio The performance review will be done monthly.
Master data
Symbol
WFFRANAM12
Date created
08/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0