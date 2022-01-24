Diversified ETF Future
Last Login: 2022-01-24
Performance
-
0.0 %since 2022-01-20
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.00×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-20 at 07:27 pmUS33734X8469Price EUR 43.010 <0.1%
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
A long-term investment portfolio based around ETF's covering markets expected to develop throughout the next 5-10 years. Volatility is expected as it includes no hedges for downside protection and instead is based around weekly dollar cost averaging. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFFUTURETF
|
Date created
|2022-01-20
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-07