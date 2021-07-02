Global ML
Last Login: 2021-07-02
Performance
-
+0.4 %since 2021-06-30
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-06-30 at 12:24 pmIE00BKBF6H24Price EUR 7.004 10.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Key investment highlights:
1. Global approach to capture a broad and attractive investment universe
2. Future oriented end market mix with focus on best-in-class companies
3. Limited single company and regional risk through high diversification
Derivatives will only be used for hedging. show more
1. Global approach to capture a broad and attractive investment universe
2. Future oriented end market mix with focus on best-in-class companies
3. Limited single company and regional risk through high diversification
Derivatives will only be used for hedging. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFGLOBALML
|
Date created
|2021-06-30
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2014-12-21