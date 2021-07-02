See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Global ML

FAS

Performance

  • +0.4 %
    since 2021-06-30
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Key investment highlights:
1. Global approach to capture a broad and attractive investment universe
2. Future oriented end market mix with focus on best-in-class companies
3. Limited single company and regional risk through high diversification

Derivatives will only be used for hedging. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFGLOBALML
Date created
2021-06-30
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

FAS
Registered since 2014-12-21
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios