LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

GOT Stocks Global

Guilherme Henrique Hereny Goncalves de Oliveira

 | GOT24

Last Login: 04/21/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.5%
since 04/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.0%
Max loss
0.48
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
17 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Stocks are chosen from 18 different markets around the globe, taking advantage of bullish markets while they are in uptrend and avoiding bearish market until the offer new opportunities. Exits are planed to happen in relatively high frequence. Small participation of each market in the whole portfolio - in average we will mantain 6% of the portfolio to each region.

Master data

Symbol

WFGOTSTKGL

Date created

04/03/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+27.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+21.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+21.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+116.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+27.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+15.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

The Greenvestor World

Tobias Mädel

+42.2%
Ø-Perf. per year