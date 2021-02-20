See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Hoppe Investment 101

Domes

Performance

  • +14.4 %
    since 2021-01-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investitionen in etablierte Basismärkte und Zukunftstechnologien mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagehorizont. Auswahl und Analyse unter Verwendung von Chart-Technologie, Unternehmenszahlen, allgemeiner Marktanalyse, branchenspezifischer Stimmungsindikatoren, sowie weiteren eigenen Kriterien. Individueller, breit diversifizierter Turnkey-Ansatz von Wachstumswerten über Turnaround-Möglichkeiten bis hin zu klassischen Dividendentiteln. Bedingte Nutzung der Devisen- und Rentenmärkte, sowie Einsatz verschiedenster Derivate.

Long-term investment in established basic markets and future technologies. Stock selection and analysis using chart technology, company figures, general market analysis and use of industry-specific sentiment indicators. Individual, broadly diversified turnkey approach from growth stocks to turnaround opportunities to classic dividend stocks. Conditional use of currency and bond markets along with various derivatives.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFHOPPE101
Date created
2021-01-07
Index level
High watermark
112.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Domes
Registered since 2020-06-22
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios