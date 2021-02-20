Hoppe Investment 101

Trading Idea

Investitionen in etablierte Basismärkte und Zukunftstechnologien mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagehorizont. Auswahl und Analyse unter Verwendung von Chart-Technologie, Unternehmenszahlen, allgemeiner Marktanalyse, branchenspezifischer Stimmungsindikatoren, sowie weiteren eigenen Kriterien. Individueller, breit diversifizierter Turnkey-Ansatz von Wachstumswerten über Turnaround-Möglichkeiten bis hin zu klassischen Dividendentiteln. Bedingte Nutzung der Devisen- und Rentenmärkte, sowie Einsatz verschiedenster Derivate.



Long-term investment in established basic markets and future technologies. Stock selection and analysis using chart technology, company figures, general market analysis and use of industry-specific sentiment indicators. Individual, broadly diversified turnkey approach from growth stocks to turnaround opportunities to classic dividend stocks. Conditional use of currency and bond markets along with various derivatives.

