JP Benton Global End Return ACC
0.0%
since 05/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Durch den Handel mit Einzelaktien, Anleihen und durch strukturierte Finanzprodukte soll eine exorbitante Rendite erzielt werden. Starke Schwankungen werden erwartet. Ein Totalverlust ist möglich. xxxx
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFJPBENTON
Date created
05/11/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0