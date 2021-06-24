JR - MedTech Port
Last Login: 2021-06-24
Performance
-
+1.6 %since 2021-04-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-4.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-17 at 01:32 pmUS8835561023Price EUR 380.800 0.8 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Hier dreht sich alles um MEDTECH.
Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.
Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;
1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)
2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)
3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)
Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.
-----------------------------------------
This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.
Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.
At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:
I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning
II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each
III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%
Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.
Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. show more
Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.
Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;
1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)
2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)
3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)
Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.
-----------------------------------------
This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.
Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.
At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:
I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning
II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each
III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%
Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.
Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFJRMEDTEC
|
Date created
|2021-04-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2018-08-20