See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

JR - MedTech Port

JYRenkes

Performance

  • +1.6 %
    since 2021-04-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -4.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Hier dreht sich alles um MEDTECH.
Es wird ausschliesslich in Unternehmensaktien aus diesem Universum investiert. Keine ETFs und keine aktiv gemanagten Fonds.
Zunächst habe ich drei Invest-Kategorien definiert;
1) High-Conviction (+-5% Gewicht jeweils)
2) Herausforderer/Nichenplayer (+-3% Gewichtung)
3) Healthcare-Unternehmen auch teilweise MedTech (+-1-1.5% Gewichtung)

Ziel ist langfristige Wertsteigerung, kein Daytrading.

-----------------------------------------
This wikifolio is all about... MEDTECH.
Only investments in companies/stocks, no mutual fund or ETF investments.
At the starting point, the portfolio will be divided into three categories of stocks:
I - Key priority companies (such as Thermo Fisher and Danaher): will receive an initial weighting of roughly 5% each at the beginning
II - Challenger / 2nd priority stocks (such as Qiagen and Baxer): will receive an initial weighting of 2-3% each
III - Healthcare stocks with key business outside MedTech (such as Johnson & Johnson and Alcon): will receive an initial weighting of 1-1.5%

Active stock selection, but with long-term focus. It is about sustainable investing and not day-trading.
Any substantial stock & strategy changes will be announced. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFJRMEDTEC
Date created
2021-04-28
Index level
High watermark
100.9

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JYRenkes
Registered since 2018-08-20
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios