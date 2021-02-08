Long-term leaders
Performance
+10.6 %since 2021-01-19
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-6.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
1.00×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-02-05 at 01:10 pmAU000000APX3Price EUR 14.700 5.5 %
Sell 2021-01-27 at 04:45 pmDE000A161408Price EUR 74.150 5.5 %
Trading Idea
The portfolio covers companies that are operating in growing markets that are about to develop into mega markets, such as renewables, veganism or gig work. The companies are market leaders in those mega market and built up competitive advantages over newly entering companies. For example, HelloFresh operates nearly alone in a growing mega market. The same holds for Fiverr and other companies in the portfolio.
Trades happen based on significant changes within the companies and when there are significant dips (buying) or highs (selling).
- Long-term > Short term
- US & GER stocks
- Significant advantages of the companies
- Based on fundamentals
- Tech, Renewables and other mega trends show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFLEADER44
Date created
|2021-01-19
|Index level
High watermark
|108.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-14
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis