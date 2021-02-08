See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Long-term leaders

Berlintrading44

Performance

  • +10.6 %
    since 2021-01-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -6.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.00×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The portfolio covers companies that are operating in growing markets that are about to develop into mega markets, such as renewables, veganism or gig work. The companies are market leaders in those mega market and built up competitive advantages over newly entering companies. For example, HelloFresh operates nearly alone in a growing mega market. The same holds for Fiverr and other companies in the portfolio.

Trades happen based on significant changes within the companies and when there are significant dips (buying) or highs (selling).

- Long-term > Short term
- US & GER stocks
- Significant advantages of the companies
- Based on fundamentals
- Tech, Renewables and other mega trends show more

Master data

Symbol
WFLEADER44
Date created
2021-01-19
Index level
High watermark
108.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Berlintrading44
Registered since 2021-01-14
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios