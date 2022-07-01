LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Warrens finest

Lorenzo D'Angelo

 | Pantoffelheld

Last Login: 07/01/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.6%
since 06/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.3%
Max loss
0.55
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
21 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das wikifolio soll überwiegend langfristig ausgerichtet sein. Ein Investment wird angestrebt, das Warren Buffet's Instruktionen zur Anlage seines Vermögens im Falle seines Todes folgt. Diese gab er in seinem 2013 Shareholder Letter bekannt: "My money, I should add, is where my mouth is: What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I’ve laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit. (I have to use cash for individual bequests, because all of my Berkshire shares will be fully distributed to certain philanthropic organizations over the ten years following the closing of my estate.) My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individuals – who employ high-fee managers." Geplante Zusammensetzung: 90% S&P 500 ETF 10% Kurzlaufende US-Anleihen ETF Es ist in der Regel kein Handel geplant, außer re-Balancing 1x jährlich falls die Abweichung von der Ziel-Zusammensetzung oben >5% beträgt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFLTD000WB

Date created

06/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+31.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year