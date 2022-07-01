Warrens finest

Das wikifolio soll überwiegend langfristig ausgerichtet sein. Ein Investment wird angestrebt, das Warren Buffet's Instruktionen zur Anlage seines Vermögens im Falle seines Todes folgt. Diese gab er in seinem 2013 Shareholder Letter bekannt: "My money, I should add, is where my mouth is: What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I’ve laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife’s benefit. (I have to use cash for individual bequests, because all of my Berkshire shares will be fully distributed to certain philanthropic organizations over the ten years following the closing of my estate.) My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard’s.) I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors – whether pension funds, institutions or individuals – who employ high-fee managers." Geplante Zusammensetzung: 90% S&P 500 ETF 10% Kurzlaufende US-Anleihen ETF Es ist in der Regel kein Handel geplant, außer re-Balancing 1x jährlich falls die Abweichung von der Ziel-Zusammensetzung oben >5% beträgt