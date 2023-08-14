Macrotrends
0.0%
since 6/19/2023
+2.8%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-5.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
56 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses Wikifolio investiert in aktuelle Macrotrends, zB (aber nicht abschließend): - Energie, zB Öl & Gas-Exploration, Uran-Mining - Pharma - Nachrichten/Intelligence - EUA CO2-Credits Zeithorizont: langfristig (3-5 Jahre) Das Universum ist sehr breit aufgestellt, Änderungen an der Portfoliostruktur werden etwa quartalsweise vorgenommen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFMACROTRE
Date created
06/19/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0