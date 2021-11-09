Managers Fund
Performance
-
+2.9 %since 2021-09-24
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-11-02 at 09:03 amFR0012419307Price EUR 41.250 4.9 %
-
Sell 2021-11-01 at 10:58 amES0116920333Price EUR 31.100 4.9 %
Trading Idea
This wikifolio will focus on buying/selling shares recommended by a group of 20 professional and private investors (1 company for each investor). The composition of the group may vary if it is considered that there are new managers who can contribute higher quality ideas.
The group has different styles (special situations, compounders, hypergrowth, cyclical companies, deep value...) but they share a long-term vision. Initially, all the companies will have the same weight in the portfolio and no partial purchases or sales will be made, only total ones. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFMANAGERS
|
Date created
|2021-09-24
|Index level
|
High watermark
|104.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-05-09
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis