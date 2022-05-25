LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

US MidCap Multi-Faktor

cis

Last Login: 05/25/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 05/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.01
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Das US MidCap Multi-Faktor Wikifolio investiert gleichgewichtet in bis zu 100 US-Unternehmen mit sehr kleiner Marktkapitalisierung, welche von mehr als 200 wissenschaftlich untersuchten Aktienanomalien positiv beeinflusst wurden. Insbesondere die Zusammensetzung von Anomalien, ihre Auswirkungen und die daraus resultierenden Gewichtungen auf einzelne Unternehmen unterliegen einer quantitativen Methodik. -- English The US MidCap Multi-Faktor wikifolio invests equally in up to 100 stocks of micro cap U.S. companies that have been positively driven by more than 200 scientific researched equity anomalies. Specifically, the composition of anomalies, their impact and resulting weights on individual firms is subject to a quantitative methodology.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFMFACTOR3

Date created

05/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+35.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+20.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+25.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 20 Community Aktien L

Christoph Scheuch

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+34.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+10.4%
Ø-Perf. per year