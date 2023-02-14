Skip to content
Neu Anleger 2023

Christian Hasel

 | Chris33389

Last Login: 02/14/2023

0.0%
since 02/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Details
Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

12%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das wikifolio will Weltweit auf Solide wie Wachstumsunternehmen setzen! Für einen guten Beginn im Jahr 2023 Sowohl einzel Aktien als auch ETFs werden investiert Auf hohe Rendite und hohes Risiko Ausgelegt

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFNEW02023

Date created

02/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

