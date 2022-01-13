ta_bollinger
Last Login: 2022-01-13
Performance
-
-1.8 %since 2022-01-11
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.57×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-01-11 at 10:21 pmUS98978V1035Price EUR 190.750 33.3 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Gehandelt wird nach reinen technischen Buy- und Sell Signalen. Dabei wurden 2er und 3er Kombinationen von Indikatoren (welche mind. 1 Bollinger Indikator enthalten) auf ihre Performance in den letzten 10 Jahren untersucht und damit ein Ranking für mögliche heutige Trades erstellt.
nur Aktien,
nur long show more
nur Aktien,
nur long show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFONLYBOLL
|
Date created
|2022-01-11
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-02