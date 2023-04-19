Skip to content
Gold Renten Trading

Christian Berns

 | HeroEngine

Last Login: 04/19/2023

-1.0%
since 04/18/2023
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.6%
Max loss
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Kauf von Gold und Renten (oder Anlagezertifikate) soll Stabilität bringen. Das natürlich insbesondere langfristig. Maximal 50 Prozent gehen in Aktien. Das natürlich insbesondere kurzfristig. Alle Käufe sollen mit einer Profit Order kombiniert werden. Liebe GRüße und viel Erfolg und viel Spaß

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFOOOIIOOO

Date created

04/18/2023

Index level

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

