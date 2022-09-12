Optimum Invest Income
+1.1%
since 07/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
70 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Es soll eine Income Strategie mit hohen Dividenden umgesetzt werden. Dafür nutzen wir sämtliche Möglichkeiten die der Markt her gibt. Die Märkte werden sowohl fundamental wie Charttechnisch ausgewertet. Es wird sowohl kurz wie langfristig gehandelt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFOPTIMUMD
Date created
07/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
103.1