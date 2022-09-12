Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Optimum Invest Income

Giosia Fierravanti

 | OptimumInvest

Last Login: 09/12/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.1%
since 07/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
70 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Es soll eine Income Strategie mit hohen Dividenden umgesetzt werden. Dafür nutzen wir sämtliche Möglichkeiten die der Markt her gibt. Die Märkte werden sowohl fundamental wie Charttechnisch ausgewertet. Es wird sowohl kurz wie langfristig gehandelt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFOPTIMUMD

Date created

07/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.1

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+32.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+26.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+53.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.7%
Ø-Perf. per year