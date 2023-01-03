Pittters Boersenspiel 2023
0.0%
since 01/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
In diesem Portfolio duelliere ich mich mit 3 weiteren Wettstreitern: Luciano Wikinummer:WF Mucki Wikinummer:WF110590 Lupo Wikinummer: WF Wetteinsatz sind 100 € 1.250€ 2.150€ 3. Im Wesentlichen möchte ich kurzfristige Trends aufspüren und in Tradingideen umwandeln. Gut Kick
Master data
Symbol
WFPITTTER9
Date created
01/01/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0