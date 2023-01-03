Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Pittters Boersenspiel 2023

JohnnyCash09

Last Login: 01/03/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 01/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Portfolio duelliere ich mich mit 3 weiteren Wettstreitern: Luciano Wikinummer:WF Mucki Wikinummer:WF110590 Lupo Wikinummer: WF Wetteinsatz sind 100 € 1.250€ 2.150€ 3. Im Wesentlichen möchte ich kurzfristige Trends aufspüren und in Tradingideen umwandeln. Gut Kick

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFPITTTER9

Date created

01/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Katjuscha Research spekulativ

Maik Geschke

+15.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+21.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Corona Vaccine Candidates

Sebastian Thorwarth

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+21.0%
Ø-Perf. per year