PlusETF

Marco75

Last Login: 05/11/2023

+0.2%
since 05/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.13
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

The model consists of a careful selection of a basket of ETFs diversified by type and geographical area on which the management model works verifing investment opportunities. An underlying can be selected if the model identifies a bullish scenario appropriate to the level of risk. The operation is multiday, a product could remain in portfolio even for many months. The model verifies a buying opportunity based on the closing price of the underlying.

Master data

Symbol

WFPLUSETF1

Date created

05/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

