RJ China and Emerging Markets

R3nditejaeger

Performance

  • -2.3 %
    since 2021-04-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.61×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This portfolio chases investment opportunities across the emerging markets with a focus on China.
We prefer tech companies, as they offer big upsides and ideally protected intellectual property.
Standard stocks are bought without applying any leverage. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFR3NTJ4GR
Date created
2021-04-02
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

R3nditejaeger
Registered since 2021-04-02
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

