RedHedge Equity

RedHedge

Performance

  • -1.3 %
    since 2020-11-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.13×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Portfolio consist of large, medium and small cap equities selected by quantitative analysis. Main valuation ratios observed are Price to earnings (P/E) and Price to sales (P/S). Equity target price estimated by analysis of historical and current valuation ratios. Position in equity is opened when target price reached and entry position is confirmed by technical analysis. Otherwise, positions opened partially - one part upon target price met, other - during further correction. Stop loss orders are not applicable. Profit taking may occur to enhance return. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFRHEDGEQT
Date created
2020-11-05
Index level
High watermark
99.7

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

RedHedge
Registered since 2019-06-06
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

