Rooocket3000

AndreasTFT
Andreas Hofmann
AndreasTFT

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-10-02
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.25×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Idee: pick stocks with high potential to grow until 500%
Fokus: US Stocks
Target: Bet the NASDAQ and S&P

The Wikifolio should hold incl. in average 25 stock and hold stocks one until 10 years.
I will never know which stock will win and which one will lose.
but with some big win stocks we will more as recover the wikifolio.

to big stock will we I use technical analysis and all kind of fundamental amylases.

If you have any question please contact me via email: ande.hofmann@web.de

Master data

Symbol
WFROOOCKET
Date created
2021-10-02
Index level
High watermark
100.1

Trader

AndreasTFT
Andreas Hofmann
Registered since 2015-01-17
