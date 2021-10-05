Rooocket3000
Last Login: 2021-10-05
Performance
-
+0.2 %since 2021-10-02
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.25×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-10-04 at 08:36 pmUS9021041085Price USD 56.312 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Idee: pick stocks with high potential to grow until 500%
Fokus: US Stocks
Target: Bet the NASDAQ and S&P
The Wikifolio should hold incl. in average 25 stock and hold stocks one until 10 years.
I will never know which stock will win and which one will lose.
but with some big win stocks we will more as recover the wikifolio.
to big stock will we I use technical analysis and all kind of fundamental amylases.
If you have any question please contact me via email: ande.hofmann@web.de
Master data
Symbol
|WFROOOCKET
Date created
|2021-10-02
|Index level
High watermark
|100.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Andreas Hofmann
Registered since 2015-01-17