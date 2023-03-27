Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Opportunist Variable Investment

BT19

Last Login: 03/27/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.2%
since 02/15/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
40 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

My goal is to beat average index gains. The Fund will be managed with the aim of generating high returns on a USD basis over the medium and long term and will follow a portfolio management strategy that aims to benefit from opportunities in all markets, particularly equities and commodities.

Master data

Symbol

WFRUVEYDA1

Date created

02/15/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Rohstoffwerte

Thomas Dellmann

+25.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

ForInc TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+24.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.7%
Ø-Perf. per year