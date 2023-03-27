Opportunist Variable Investment
+1.2%
since 02/15/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
0.70
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
40 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
My goal is to beat average index gains. The Fund will be managed with the aim of generating high returns on a USD basis over the medium and long term and will follow a portfolio management strategy that aims to benefit from opportunities in all markets, particularly equities and commodities.
Master data
Symbol
WFRUVEYDA1
Date created
02/15/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.9