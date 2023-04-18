SAN LORENZO LAVORO DI GRUPPO
0.0%
since 04/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.3%
Max loss
1.21
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 3,100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Main portfolio built on SANLORENZO company, not diversified and based on fondamental analysis. Algo trading techniques AND strategic Finance tips, to evaluate the investment. Group work of Arianna Mantovan, Federico Miele, Filippo Ventura, Monica Zheng, Francesca Botta.
Master data
Symbol
WFSANLOREN
Date created
04/14/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0