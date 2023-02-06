Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

PR Schule

Phrimmler

Last Login: 02/06/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.9%
since 01/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
27 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Reines Demoportfolio, für schulische Projekte, kaum Erfahrung, Weiterbildung im Bereich Portfolios, mit dem Ziel gut zu werden und hohen Ertrag zu erlangen, ggf. später mal realistisch handeln. Lernportfolio

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSCHULE01

Date created

01/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+8.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+8.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+10.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+42.8%
Ø-Perf. per year