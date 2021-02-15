Semiconductor Rocket
Last Login: 2021-02-15
Performance
-
+1.1 %since 2021-02-12
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.80×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-12 at 04:28 pmUS0079031078Price EUR 77.110 5.1 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Semiconductors rule the world. As the world becomes more digitized semiconductors are being used to make it so.
The portfolio is a buy and hold which will be visited once a week to make changes.
This bull market is coming to an end. Having said that it is important to realize that cash is a holding too and I may move to cash for periods of time.
Goal is to beat the SOXX. It is a huge goal as the SOXX has performed over 30% YoY due to the semiconductor market growing at 7-9% YoY.
I will use a mix of technical and fundamental analysis to make my trading decisions.
At times I might use derivatives to beef up the portfolio. show more
The portfolio is a buy and hold which will be visited once a week to make changes.
This bull market is coming to an end. Having said that it is important to realize that cash is a holding too and I may move to cash for periods of time.
Goal is to beat the SOXX. It is a huge goal as the SOXX has performed over 30% YoY due to the semiconductor market growing at 7-9% YoY.
I will use a mix of technical and fundamental analysis to make my trading decisions.
At times I might use derivatives to beef up the portfolio. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFSEMI1175
|
Date created
|2021-02-12
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-12
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis