Semiconductor Rocket

Momentum7

Performance

  • +1.1 %
    since 2021-02-12
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.80×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Semiconductors rule the world. As the world becomes more digitized semiconductors are being used to make it so.
The portfolio is a buy and hold which will be visited once a week to make changes.
This bull market is coming to an end. Having said that it is important to realize that cash is a holding too and I may move to cash for periods of time.
Goal is to beat the SOXX. It is a huge goal as the SOXX has performed over 30% YoY due to the semiconductor market growing at 7-9% YoY.

I will use a mix of technical and fundamental analysis to make my trading decisions.

At times I might use derivatives to beef up the portfolio. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFSEMI1175
Date created
2021-02-12
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Momentum7
Registered since 2021-02-12
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

