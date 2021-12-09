Stockfolio - Undervalued
Performance
+0.3 %since 2021-12-03
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-4.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.96×Risk factor
Trading Idea
maximum risk - NO LIMIT
everytime full invested - no cash positions
there should be approximate 20 portfolio positions
if there are less then 20 chances, the cash will be splitted to the other positions
digging for the most undervalued stocks which are tradeable on wikifolio
average analyst target Value must be 25% over current price
calculated fair value must be 75% over current price
market cap must be over 100 millions
total debt to total capital should not be over 30%
total debt to total equity should not be over 30%
portfolio will be evaluated every month
positions will be partly sold only if the current position win is over 50% or the market cap is under 100 Million
be careful - full lost possibel show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSF0UNDER
Date created
|2021-12-03
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2014-11-02
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis