Riskdex invested in SP 500 EUR
-0.5%
since 04/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Wikifolio not allowing for USD investable indices; this is a copy in EUR The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added +5% of annualized performance on passive investment in the S&P 500 index with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index, the portfolio is either fully invested in an S&P 500 ETF or in cash based on the Risk Index value.
Master data
Symbol
WFSP500EUR
Date created
04/18/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0