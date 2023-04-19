Riskdex invested in SP 500 EUR

Wikifolio not allowing for USD investable indices; this is a copy in EUR The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added +5% of annualized performance on passive investment in the S&P 500 index with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index, the portfolio is either fully invested in an S&P 500 ETF or in cash based on the Risk Index value.