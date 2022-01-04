See all wikifolios
REGELBASIERTE STRATEGIEN ALPHA

GERMANCAP

  • -1.3 %
    since 2022-01-04
    1 Year
    Ø-Performance per year
    Maximum loss (to date)
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Es werden die regelbasierten Strategien von Thomas Gebert und Gary Antonacci verwendet um ein möglichst gutes Alpha zu erzeugen.
16 Wochenstrategie
GEBERT Indikator
GME
Doppelt Momentum
Dies soll als all in one Portfolio dienen
Master data

Symbol
WFSTRTGY00
Date created
2022-01-04
Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

Trader

GERMANCAP
Registered since 2021-12-26
