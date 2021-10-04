THinvest - neW generation fonds

Trading Idea

Seit dem Beginn der Corona-Situation hat sich der Finanzmarkt drastisch verändert.

Immer mehr junge Menschen nutzen Apps und browserbasierte Broker, um in alle Arten von Wertpapieren und Aktien zu investieren.

Die Art und Weise, wie sie investieren, unterscheidet sich stark von der Art und Weise, wie frühere Generationen investierten. Fundamentale Daten spielen nur noch eine untergeordnete Rolle und die Risikoaffinität hat deutlich zugenommen.



Dieser Fonds spiegelt das Handelsverhalten der neuen Generation wider.



Er investiert überweigend in:

- Unternehmen, die bei der neuen Generation beliebt sind

- Meme-Aktien

- aussichtsreiche Technologie- und Medizintitel

- globale Fonds und Aktien zur Risikominimierung

___________________________________________________________________________________



Since the beginning of the Corona situation, the financial market has changed dramatically.

More and more young people are using apps and browser-based brokers to invest in all kinds of securities and equities.

The way they invest is very different from the way previous generations invested. Fundamental data now play only a secondary role and risk affinity has increased significantly.



This fund reflects the trading behavior of neW generation.



It invests in:

- companies popular with the neW generation

- meme shares

- promising technology and medical stocks

- global funds and stocks for risk minimization

