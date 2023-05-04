Wochen-trading-plus

Skip to content
+12.3%
since 04/30/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

25%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Gedanke diese wikifolios ist eine Wochen-trading. Versuche das Wochentief zu kaufen und das Wochenhoch zu verkaufen. Basiswerte sind Indizes, Währungen und Aktien. Dabei sind kurze Laufzeiten zu bevorzugen damit die Vola optimal genutzt wird.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFTT052023

Date created

04/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

111.6

Investment Universe

