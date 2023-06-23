Skip to content
Prince Edward Value Dragon

Marco Tapken

 | Erfolgsphoenix

Last Login: 06/23/2023

-1.8%
since 06/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Es werden die besten 10 Aktien aus den 15 besten Aktien aus dem Value KGV Report von Traderfox mit jeweils 5.000 € gekauft. Eine Position wird bei -50% verkauft. Eine Position wird ab +100% halbiert. Es wird jedes Quartal überprüft, ob neue Positionen dazu kommen. Das Portfolio soll aus Maximal 16 Positionen bestehen.

Master data

Symbol

WFVALKGV69

Date created

06/16/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

