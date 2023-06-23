Prince Edward Value Dragon
-1.8%
since 06/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.7%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Es werden die besten 10 Aktien aus den 15 besten Aktien aus dem Value KGV Report von Traderfox mit jeweils 5.000 € gekauft. Eine Position wird bei -50% verkauft. Eine Position wird ab +100% halbiert. Es wird jedes Quartal überprüft, ob neue Positionen dazu kommen. Das Portfolio soll aus Maximal 16 Positionen bestehen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFVALKGV69
Date created
06/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0