Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Viva La Quality

VivaLaJulian

Last Login: 05/17/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 02/28/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.8%
Max loss
0.61
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
78 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Viva La Quality! Die Qualität der Unternehmen ist entscheidend für die Qualität des Investments. Hier schaue ich besonders auf das Geschäftsmodel (Wie wird hier Geld verdient, wo steht die Firma,...), Financials (Profitmargen, gesunde Bilanz,..), Management Qualität (Wie effizient wird das Capital verteilt, Skin int he game,...), Zukunftsperspektiven und Value.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFVIVALAQY

Date created

02/28/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Counter Trading - Aktien long

Markus Kalteis

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+30.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG