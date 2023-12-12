VR-Global-Invest
-0.2%
since 12/9/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Global stock investment fund. Stocks from all over the world will be actively traded. What we will not see in this wikifolio are investments in derivatives, bonds as well as ETFs and / or actively managed funds.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFVRGLOBIN
Date created
12/09/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0